House burglar apprehended, gold worth `31 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone, in collaboration with LB Nagar and Rachakonda Commissionerate police, have apprehended a habitual offender implicated in a series of house burglaries and the theft of gold ornaments and cash. Police seized 31.456 tolas of gold ornaments, with a total value of Rs 31 lakh, from his possession.

Police arrested Jaganatham Prabhu (33), a mason worker from Upparpally, Ranga Reddy District. The accused had committed thefts in areas falling under the LB Nagar, Uppal, and Mailardevpally Police Stations. He had previously been involved in 10 house breaking cases.

According to police, Prabhu is a native of Vaddepally, Bodhan Village, Nizamabad District, and currently resides in Upparpally, Ranga Reddy District.

Ande Srinivasa Rao, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Commissioner’s Task Force, stated, “Prabhu was involved in both daytime and nighttime house breaking theft cases. Recently, he was arrested by Narsingi police in a property theft case and sent to judicial custody. In May 2025, he was released on bail, but he did not change his behaviour and continued to commit thefts.”

Acting on information received, the police apprehended the accused in LB Nagar and recovered the gold ornaments from his possession.