HPCL donates analysers to Red Cross Blood Bank

Hyderabad: As part of the CSR programme, an advanced biochemistry analyser and an automated haematology analyser were presented on Friday to the Red Cross Blood Bank by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) Chief General Manager D N Vijayendra Kumar.

The analysers are to be used to rapidly test and deliver blood to Thalassemia patients without delay during a blood transfusion. Kumar said that he had donated expensive medical equipment. Two models of the devices which recently hit the market are expected to serve patients in a timely manner, enabling quick testing of blood samples. PCL officials R Rajappa, I C Ramanamurthy, Hemant Kumar Kulkarni were present.