  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

HPCL donates analysers to Red Cross Blood Bank

HPCL donates analysers to Red Cross Blood Bank
x
Highlights

As part of the CSR programme, an advanced biochemistry analyser and an automated haematology analyser were presented on Friday to the Red Cross Blood Bank by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) Chief General Manager D N Vijayendra Kumar.

Hyderabad: As part of the CSR programme, an advanced biochemistry analyser and an automated haematology analyser were presented on Friday to the Red Cross Blood Bank by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) Chief General Manager D N Vijayendra Kumar.

The analysers are to be used to rapidly test and deliver blood to Thalassemia patients without delay during a blood transfusion. Kumar said that he had donated expensive medical equipment. Two models of the devices which recently hit the market are expected to serve patients in a timely manner, enabling quick testing of blood samples. PCL officials R Rajappa, I C Ramanamurthy, Hemant Kumar Kulkarni were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X