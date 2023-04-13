Huge fire breaks out in chemical factory

Hyderabad : A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Mallapur industrial area, on the City outskirts, on Wednesday.

Huge flames were seen leaping out of the factory, spreading panic among people in nearby residential area. According to officials, there was no report of any casualty.

Employees were not present in the factory when the fire broke out. A short-circuit is suspected to have caused the blaze

As many as seven fire tenders battled for over three hours to douse the flames which started at around 3 pm.

Fire-fighting personnel were seen trying to prevent the fire from spreading to three adjoining factories.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan rushed to the spot and supervised relief and rescue operations.