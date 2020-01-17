Human Rights Commission urged to ensure total prohibition in Telangana

Nampally: A team of BC leaders led by vice president of BC welfare association Gujja Krishna met Human Rights Commission chairman Chandraiah here on Thursday and urged him to instruct the State government to prohibit liquor in view of increasing crime in the state.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Gujja Krishna said that the team expressed its concerns over the increasing violence against women and children in the State under the influence of liquor, citing the recent Disha case where the accused were under the influence of liquor when they committed the crime. Lives of youths were being destroyed because of liquor he said.

He criticised the State government for allowing more liquor shops in the State, most of them being near temples, educational institutions and highways. He said that the team submitted a memorandum to HRC chairman requesting him to intervene in the matter and instruct the State government to take measures to ban liquor sale in the state.

Official spokesperson of BC welfare association Kola Janardhan, chairman of state advocates JAC Nagula Srinivas Yadav, working president of Telangana BC welfare association Gundeti Shankar, state women president of BC welfare association Matta Jayanthi and others were among those who met the HRC chairman.