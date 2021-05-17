Hundreds die, but government remains numb: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had strongly criticized that State government for not responding to the loss of lives due to the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The PCC chief while addressing the representatives of rural local bodies in a meeting held by Panchayat Raj Sanghatan through the Zoom app alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government has been behaving inhumanely and cruelly. He further said that there were no ambulances to take patients to hospitals, no beds, injections, and medicines for patients.

He added that such a horrible rule could not be seen anywhere in the country. The Congress leader said that while other States have taken steps to provide free treatment to Covid patients, the State government did not take any steps to control the disease. Though the CM announced in the Assembly that Covid treatment would be added to Arogyasri three months back, the promise was not kept till now.

Uttam informed that two ambulances have been arranged at Gandhi hospital and they would be available from Tuesday. He said that a control room and a helpline have been arranged in Gandhi Bhavan.