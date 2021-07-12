Huzurabad bypoll: Eatala accuses TRS of registering fake voters

Hyderabad: Former Health Minister and BJP Huzurabad Assembly candidate Eatala Rajender stepped up his ante against the ruling TRS. Accusing the pink party of harassment and misuse of official machinery, he asked whether BJP was an outlawed party?

The former MLA charged that the construction of double bedroom houses in Sircilla, Gajwel and Siddipet has been completed, but the bills were not paid to the 1,500 double bedroom houses under construction at Huzurabad.

On Sunday, Eatala, who visited Vagoddu Ramannapalli village in the Illanthakunta mandal, has admitted a good number of TRS supporters into the BJP fold and renewed his demand for the creation of Huzurabad district, besides declaring Vavilala and Challuru as separate mandals.

The former MLA also highlighted how the ruling party in vengeance to defeat him had also replaced officials in his Assembly constituency by appointing special officers.

Eatala said that he had decided to kickstart a three-day padayatra from Battinavanipalle of Kamalapur mandal to cover 350-kms to meet people, and decided to take the demand into the people to carve out an independent district of Huzurabad from the existing Karimnagar district.

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of trying to purchase his own party leaders like market goods, Eatala charged Finance Minister T Harish Rao with holding parleys with the community leaders at Ranganayaka Sagar Guest House to buy their support.

"As if this is not enough, the TRS is also engaging in registering fake voters by importing people who do not belong to Huzurabad Assembly segment," he alleged, accusing the ruling party of trying to delete the names of the people supporting him from the voters' list.

Putting the Karimnagar District Election Administration on a tight spot, he rolled out details of how 34 voters were registered by giving the residence address of the Huzurabad chairman. Similarly, 41 more votes registered with the house address of another leader.

The former MLA cautioned that he would complain to the Election Commission. "Our cadre will try to prevent such activities, if no action comes forth from the officials," he warned, asking the officials of Huzurabad to follow the rule book rather than acting like slaves to the ruling party government.