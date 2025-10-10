Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli Launches 4NOTE – A theatre of live kitchens

Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli unveiled 4NOTE, a unique multi-sensory dining destination featuring four live kitchens: North Western Frontier, Oriental, Telugu, and European.

Guests can enjoy freshly prepared dishes in an indoor or outdoor setting surrounded by lush greenery, experiencing culinary theatre firsthand.

Designed for celebrations, corporate gatherings, and social occasions, 4NOTE blends authentic global and regional flavors with interactive dining, curated menus, and captivating ambience.

Piyush Sharma, Director of F&B, highlighted that 4NOTE is more than a restaurant—it’s an experience. This innovative concept invites diners to indulge, connect, and create unforgettable memories in Hyderabad’s luxury culinary scene.