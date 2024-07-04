Hyd CP holds meet ahead of festival season

Hyderabad: The Central Peace and Welfare Committee expressed their support to the Police department for maintaining peace, law, and order during the Moharrum and Bonalu festivals. They also assured their readiness to be available day and night during these occasions.

Hyderabad city police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday with over 50 office bearers and members of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee, representing various zones of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner appreciated the Central Peace and Welfare Committee for their decades-long commitment and hard work. He requested their continued cooperation to maintain Hyderabad's peaceful atmosphere, which is appreciated worldwide.

Sreenivasa Reddy requested that the committee members increase their interactions with police officers and share inputs regarding various issues and antisocial elements.

Srikishan Sharma, General Secretary, Central Peace and Welfare Committee, Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Chief Patron, and all zonal presidents, Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP, Law and Order, P Viswa Prasad, Addl CP, Traffic, V Satyanarayana, Addl CP, Hqrs and Trg, DCPs, and Addl DCPs of seven zones, participated.