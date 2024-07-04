  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyd CP holds meet ahead of festival season

Hyd CP holds meet ahead of festival season
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Central Peace and Welfare Committee expressed their support to the Police department for maintaining peace, law, and order during the...

Hyderabad: The Central Peace and Welfare Committee expressed their support to the Police department for maintaining peace, law, and order during the Moharrum and Bonalu festivals. They also assured their readiness to be available day and night during these occasions.

Hyderabad city police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday with over 50 office bearers and members of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee, representing various zones of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner appreciated the Central Peace and Welfare Committee for their decades-long commitment and hard work. He requested their continued cooperation to maintain Hyderabad's peaceful atmosphere, which is appreciated worldwide.

Sreenivasa Reddy requested that the committee members increase their interactions with police officers and share inputs regarding various issues and antisocial elements.

Srikishan Sharma, General Secretary, Central Peace and Welfare Committee, Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Chief Patron, and all zonal presidents, Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP, Law and Order, P Viswa Prasad, Addl CP, Traffic, V Satyanarayana, Addl CP, Hqrs and Trg, DCPs, and Addl DCPs of seven zones, participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X