Live
- KIA India Celebrates Success of Rural Women in Tailoring Program
- Right time for Naidu to demand SCS for AP: CPI
- Fear over access to all roads across Cantt haunts dwellers
- VPA focuses on environmental conservation
- I will always be available to people, says new Collector M N Harendhira Prasad
- Workplace should become safer & secure for women
- Hyderabad: Two sales executives held for abusing female colleague
- Govt urged to stop supply of substandard prawn seed
- Hyderabad: Seven held for vandalising mobile repair shop
- DGP congratulates AP police team
Just In
Hyd CP holds meet ahead of festival season
Hyderabad: The Central Peace and Welfare Committee expressed their support to the Police department for maintaining peace, law, and order during the...
Hyderabad: The Central Peace and Welfare Committee expressed their support to the Police department for maintaining peace, law, and order during the Moharrum and Bonalu festivals. They also assured their readiness to be available day and night during these occasions.
Hyderabad city police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting on Wednesday with over 50 office bearers and members of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee, representing various zones of Hyderabad.
The Commissioner appreciated the Central Peace and Welfare Committee for their decades-long commitment and hard work. He requested their continued cooperation to maintain Hyderabad's peaceful atmosphere, which is appreciated worldwide.
Sreenivasa Reddy requested that the committee members increase their interactions with police officers and share inputs regarding various issues and antisocial elements.
Srikishan Sharma, General Secretary, Central Peace and Welfare Committee, Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Chief Patron, and all zonal presidents, Vikram Singh Mann, Addl CP, Law and Order, P Viswa Prasad, Addl CP, Traffic, V Satyanarayana, Addl CP, Hqrs and Trg, DCPs, and Addl DCPs of seven zones, participated.