Hyd CP reviews security for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities

Hyderabad: Amid ongoing festivals, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand visited the West zone on Friday to meet with officers from Law and Order, Traffic, SB, and Taskforce departments. The visit was aimed at reviewing the security arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh immersion and Milad-un-Nabi processions scheduled for September 17 and 19.
Addressing the officers, the Commissioner said, “I appeal to all of you to be self-motivated, be free-minded, and be firm while discharging your duties.”
Reviewing recent past incidents, active trouble mongers—he instructed them to bind over communal rowdies and extend focus on those who are leveraging social media to spread fake news, sensitive videos.
SM Vijay Kumar DCP West zone, BK Rahul Hedge, DCP traffic-I and other officers were present.