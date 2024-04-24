Hyd echoes with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Hanuman’

Hyderabad: The city lanes echoed with the slogans of Jai Sri Ram and Jai Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as thousands of youngsters actively participated in the Veer Hanuman Vijay Yatra on Tuesday.

People thronged to several Hanuman temples across the city to seek blessings. The main attraction was the procession that started from Gowliguda Ram Mandir at around 12 noon and passed through Koti, Sultan Bazaar, Chikkadpally. Another rally began from Karmanghat Hanuman Mandir and passed through Malakpet, Chadarghat and joined the main procession at Koti Women's College. People and children lined up on the roadsides and rooftops to welcome the procession as it passed through several lanes.

The procession is taken out by many organisations including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal Hyderabad and Secunderabad units. The yatra concluded at Tadbund Veeranjaneya Swamy temple. BJP candidate for Hyderabad constituency Madhavi Latha and Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh took part in the procession from Gowliguda. People of all ages including children, youth and elderly were seen dancing to the tunes of ‘teen mar’ band and DJs were seen playing religious songs.

Several voluntary organisations had set up stages to welcome the Shobha Yatra along the procession route. Several philanthropist organisations and individuals provided drinking water, butter milk packets, soft drink packets to those who were part of the rally.

The police made elaborate security arrangements on the procession routes by deploying Rapid Action Force, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Armed Reserve platoons and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Police pickets were deployed near all religious places and sensitive points in the city.