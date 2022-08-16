Hyd resonates with national anthem as several people join in singing ‘Jana Gana Mana’ on streets

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city on Tuesday morning was resonated with the energy and patriotism triggered by the national anthem, as thousands came out on the streets for the Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana (mass singing of the national anthem) organised by the State government.

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, the programme was held at 11.30 am in different parts of the city and people at traffic junctions, educational institutions, government offices and markets, to mention a few.

In many open spaces, parks and grounds, people gathered before 11 am with the tricolour in their hand and at 11.30 am they participated in the Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana.

The mass singing of the National Anthem held at Abids GPO circle in a grand scale with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao leading from the front.

Traffic restrictions were in place from 9.30 am and will be lifted by 12.30 pm.

At Abids, a siren sound was played before the singing of national anthem was about to start alerting people, so that they stood up and participate.

The Hyderabad Metro trains were also stopped for a minute at 11.30 am and the national anthem was played in the trains and at metro stations.