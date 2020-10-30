Hyd RPO houses 2nd integrated MEA facility says V Muraleedharan

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Thursday said that the ministry's efforts had made the passport application process user-friendly, and hoped that the work would resume in full swing to the pre-COVID-19 level as the economy opening up.

Muralidharan was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the renovated premises of Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Home Minister Mohamood Ali, Malkajgiri MP, Revanth Reddy, MLA, G Sayanna and senior officials of the MEA and Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

The Minister said the RPO will house MEA's second integrated complex, after Mumbai. The MEA offices located in Hyderabad, including MEA's Branch Secretariat, the Protector of Emigrants Office and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Regional Office would be shifted to the new facility, he added. He said the passport offices were working even during the lockdown period to reduce the pendency of issue of passports.

Remembering the late Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he said her vision led to the updating the passport rules, simplified and "expanded to meet the requirement of changing times." He said that the adoption of technology in completing police verification has significantly reduced the time to issue a passport.

Muralidharan asked the States who had not adopted a police verification application to make use of the technology. "Many states in the country have adopted the police verification app. In turn, data captured is transmitted in real-time making the process simpler and quicker," he added. Kishan Reddy said that the passport service delivery has witnessed sea changes following the MEA launching Passport Seva Project.

The Minister noted that until 2016, "we had only 90 odd passport centres. Today we have 507 centres in the country with the successful rollout of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras."

He pointed out that police verification was a critical element of the passport issuance process.

MEA and Ministry of Home Affairs had been encouraging all State police departments to adopt latest technologies and fast track verification process. "I am glad to note that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States have consistently performed well in this regard and have set an example for others to follow. Delhi police has also recently decided to use to mPassport Police App", he said.

Kishan Reddy expressed happiness for successfully taking up the renovation of RPO Hyderabad to upgrade infrastructure and provide better public facilities under the UM Muralidharan. "As I can see, this has not only changed the ambience and aesthetics of the building but also the surrounding areas.

With better infrastructure and accessibility, people can avail of passport and other MEA services in a comfortable environment," he said. There are 92 passport service centres across the country running in addition to the old passport offices. Apart from the passport offices, the passport services have also been provided at 14 post offices in various districts in our state of Telangana, he added.

He appreciated the CPWD for completing the renovation in time despite Covid-19 difficulties.