Hyd’bad sways to groovy dandiya beats, lilting ‘Bathukamma’ songs

Hyderabad: The city came alive with color, rhythm, and festivity as Hyderabad embraced the twin celebrations of Navratri and Bathukamma. From the bustling heart of Jalavihar to the vibrant streets of Hitech City, Gachibowli, Madhapur, and other localities, the first night of Dandiya and Garba festivities set the stage for nine days of devotion and dance, while women across Telangana observed the second day of Bathukamma, known as ‘Atukula Bathukamma’.

Navratri, celebrated with immense grandeur across India, is synonymous with devotion to Goddess Durga in her nine forms and the dazzling nights of Dandiya and Garba. Hyderabad, with its cosmopolitan spirit, echoed with the beats of the dhol and the clinking of traditional sticks as people thronged community grounds, clubs, and cultural venues dressed in colorful chaniya cholis, lehengas, and kurta pyjamas. The Jalavihar waterfront saw a massive turnout.

While corporate corridors like Hi-Tec City and Gachibowli transformed into cultural hubs, drawing enthusiastic participation from professionals, families, and youngsters, the essence of Dandiya and Garba lies in its communal spirit rows of dancers moving in synchronized circles, weaving patterns of devotion and joy under the night sky. Hyderabad’s celebrations this year also showcased themed decorations, live orchestras, DJ nights blending folk with fusion, and competitions for best attire and performances.

Beyond entertainment, Navratri carries a spiritual rhythm each day dedicated to a form of the Goddess, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. With Durga Puja pandals being erected across the city and daily rituals being performed, the city is immersed in nine nights of prayer, art, music, and cultural exchange. Parallel to this, Telangana’s own festival of flowers, Bathukamma, entered its second day with Atukula Bathukamma.

Women across Hyderabad and other districts gathered with their floral stacks, adding flattened rice (Atukulu), fruits, jaggery, and sesame seeds as offerings. Unlike the smaller floral arrangements of the first day, Engili Pula Bathukamma, the second day emphasizes nourishment and abundance, symbolizing the wish for prosperity and good health. Streets and local colonies echoed with the sight of women in traditional saris arranging their Bathukamma, singing folk songs, and immersing themselves in communal celebrations that tie culture with nature.

Together, Navratri and Bathukamma have brought Hyderabad into a season of unmatched festivity. As Dandiya sticks clash in rhythm at night and floral Bathukamma bloom in the morning sun, the city finds itself at the intersection of diverse traditions, united by devotion, joy, and cultural pride. With nine days of Navratri ahead and Bathukamma continuing until the grand Saddula Bathukamma, Hyderabad is set to witness evenings of vibrant dances and mornings of floral devotion, making this festive season a true celebration of life, culture, and community.