‘Hyd’bad to be a venue for Olympic Games in future’

Hyderabad: The proposed Young India Sports University in the Fourth City will soon emerge as the ‘Sports Hub’ in the country and the city of Hyderabad will also be developed as the venue for the Olympic Games.

The university will promote local talent and train them to win medals in the next Olympic Games. Shooting, Wrestling, Boxing, Archery, Javelin Throw and Hockey will be given priority and rigorous training will be provided in the Sports University. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to take all necessary measures to promote Telangana as a destination for sports and games in the country. In a high-level meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Monday, the CM discussed the government’s proposal to establish a world-class Sports University.

The CM asked the officials to find out which sports are suitable for the country as well as the geographical conditions and physical structure of people in Telangana. Those who are enthusiastic to pursue sports as their life time career will be identified and encouraged in those particular areas. The Chief Minister wanted Hyderabad, which hosted the Afro-Asian Games and Commonwealth Games decades ago, to be promoted as a venue for the Olympics in the future.

Apart from conducting the Olympics in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister made it clear that the selected sportspersons will be trained by experts in the Sports University and ensure that all the trained sportspersons win medals in every sport.

Revanth Reddy also announced that Sports schools will be established in every Lok Sabha constituency to train the identified students. The selected students will be offered training in their favourite sport depending on their talent by providing accommodation in the Sports University. The CM directed the authorities to promote the Sports University of Hyderabad as the main hub of the country’s sports sector and to take all necessary steps in this direction. The officials have been asked to conduct a comprehensive study on the details of the athletes of the countries who won medals in the recent Olympics, their hard work to win the medals, efforts put in by the countries to encourage the athletes and training provided to them.