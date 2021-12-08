Hyderabad: 100-bed facility inaugurated at Kondapur district hospital

Health minister Harish Rao on Wednesday inaugurated 100-bed facility at Kondapur district hospital. The facility was launched at third floor of the hospital as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative with Mindspace Business Parks REIT (real Estate Investment Trust).



After inaugurating, Harish Rao said that the facility is expected to provide an important role during a possible third wave of COVID. The minister further added that a dialysis unit will also be opened soon at Kondapur district hospital for patients with chronic kidney diseases.

He added that a total of 1,300 beds were added in various government hospitals during the first and second wave of COVID-19 as a part of CSR initiatives.

Rao continued that the government is in process to add 900 ICU beds in all government hospitals in the state with a cost of Rs 150 crore.