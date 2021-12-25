Hyderabad: 100th convocation ceremony held at MCEME

Hyderabad: The centenary convocation ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) was conducted at the MCEME auditorium on Friday

Babasaheb Neelkanth Kalyani, chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge Ltd, was the chief guest and conferred bachelor of technology degrees to 53 graduating officers of the Degree Engineering Course and Technical Entry Scheme Course. Captain Amogh Sharma of Degree Engineering Course and Lt Suraj K of Technical Entry Scheme Course won awards for the best All-Round Student Officers in their respective courses for their exemplary all-round performance in academics and other extra-curricular activities.

Captain Dheeraj Sharma, Lt KottanaAnvesh Kumar and Lt RachakondaRishab Shankar won medals for their academic performances, said an officer of the Defence wing, Hyderabad in a release.