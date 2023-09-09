Hyderabad: 13.3K 2-BHK houses will be distributed from Sept 21 says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad : Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday announced that as many as 13,300 double bedroom houses will be distributed to beneficiaries in the second phase from September 21.

After a high-level review meeting on 2 BHK programme in the city, he said about 11,700 double-bedroom houses were distributed in the first phase. The government was gearing up to distribute 13,300 more houses from September 21.

Rao said Telangana takes pride in the housing scheme as it was unparalleled across the country. The government initiative to construct a double-bedroom house covering 560 square ft was unmatched by any other State. He said this was a magnanimous move---the government committed to providing double-bedroom houses to the poor. Each house worth about Rs 50 lakh is allotted free to underprivileged citizens in Hyderabad.

Rao said the total cost of one lakh double-bedroom house units being constructed in Hyderabad was Rs 9,100 crore; but their market value was more than Rs 50,000 crore. KTR applauded the GHMC officials for their tireless commitment to this ambitious project.

Rao highlighted that these houses were being allocated to beneficiaries who were deserving; officials were maintaining complete transparency in the process. Neither MLAs nor public representatives have a say in the process which involves computer-based draws executed transparently in the presence of the media. He issued a stern warning against any possible irregularities, emphasising that full accountability lies with the concerned authorities.

The minister said the much-awaited ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme was set to be introduced soon. Based on suggestions from ministers, potential changes to the scheme for the GHMC area are under consideration of the Chief Minister. The government will soon release detailed guidelines about notary properties in the city.

Rao said the process of regularisation of house plots under GO 58 and 59 had brought much-needed relief to people in the city. The government was gearing up to clear encroachments on the Musi bank and also allocate the poor living in these areas double-bedroom houses.

He said the welfare schemes introduced by the government, including double-bedroom houses, regularisation of plots, and notary assets benefited about 15,000-20,000 people in each Assembly segment.