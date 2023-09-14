Hyderabad: 141-yr-old Islamia High School tottering on brink of collapse

Hyderabad: Islamia High School in Secunderabad which is known for its colonial architecture is in limelight for wrong reasons!. The 141-year-old heritage structure is facing danger of collapsing as several cracks have developed in the building. It may crash any time if proper maintenance is not taken up by the Archaeological department and the State government.

A few heritage activists and students have raised concerns, questioning why the Education department is least bothered to give a facelift to the building, even as the school students are grappling with several issues. Several parts of the structure have broken down. A major portion of the school is unfit for students to attend classes.

Architectural description of historical structure

The Islamia High School building has a prominent entrance with a richly elliptical arch, a moulded scroll, the name of the school and year of construction (1882) is engraved on it. The marble plaque shows permission was granted by the then-British resident to construct the school in the British Army Cantonment. The arch is fading away and is slowly turning blackish.

On condition of anonymity, a few students stated, “the institution runs classes in English, Urdu and Telugu languages from classes VI to X for boys. Its total student strength is around 125.

Along with shortage of teaching staff and lack of proper infrastructure, the dilapidated building is a major concern. We have complained to concerned officials many times that the structure is in terrible condition. Classrooms are congested; walls have developed cracks; a few portions of the building have been damaged. Any time any incident might occur--but all fell on deaf ears.”

Historian Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed said, “Recently I have been to the Islamia High school and was surprised to see the heritage building lying in a dilapidated condition. Lack of repair and timely restoration has led to cracks in the structure with stone chunks falling off. Any time any serious mishap can occur.

It is one of the important structures in Secunderabad, why the State government is neglecting it? Students’ lives are at stake. When other historical structures in the city are getting renovated why this structure is been neglected.”

About the school



Constructed in 1882, the school, which stands as a symbol of colonial architecture, is situated opposite Monda market. The institution was established by Mir Turab Ali Khan (titled Salar Jung 1) who was the PM under Mir Mahboob Ali Khan (Nizam VI) when educational reforms were happening in the princely State of Hyderabad, including Madarse Aliya (Gunfoundry).

A marble plaque affixed at the entrance bears the names of prominent donors, who had funded the building’s construction. Seth Ram Gopal, Babu Khan, Alladin are among the donors.

The plaque depicts that permission was granted by the then-British resident to construct the school in the British Army Cantonment.