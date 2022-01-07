Hyderabad: 18 held in LB Nagar murder case

As many as 18 people were arrested by the LB Nagar police in the murder case of V Narasimha Redy (33) from Balapur, who was killed last week.



The arrested persons were Manik Raj, Goutham, Ganesh, Manoj, Anil Kumar, Srujan Kumar, Ramesh, Nagendar Goud, Naresh, Sai Kiran, Prashanth, Naveen Yadav, Fayaz Khan, Raju, Vijay Kumar, Raghava Chary, Bharath and Sharath Kumar. Three more suspects who are also involved in the murder are at large.

The suspects attacked Narasimha and his friend Mohd Ghouse with sticks and stones in the open ground behind KK Gardens in LB Nagar on the night of December 31 after an argument during a liquor party. Narasimha who suffered serious bleeding injuries died on the spot.

The arrested persons were produced before the court.