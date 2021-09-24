Hyderabad: 2 elderly women kidnapped from old age home in SR Nagar

Two elderly women has been kidnapped here at old age home under SR Nagar police station limits here in Hyderabad. The assailants later confined them in a house under Ameenpur police station limits. However, the two women raised alarm alerting the nearby locals who in turn informed the police.



The Ameenpur police rushed to the spot and rescued to the elderly women and registered a zero FIR case. Later, the Ameenpur police transferred the case to SR Nagar police station.

The victims complained that the assailants has stolen some gold from them and demanded justice to them. Meanwhile, the police said that a person called Miraj is suspected to have kidnapped the two women. It is also believed that the assailants kidnapped the women for the crores worth land in Leelanagar in Ameerpet which was registered under their name.