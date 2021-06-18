Hyderabad: 2 GHMC officials suspended over poor maintenance of road

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister K T Rama Rao stated that carelessness and negligence of GHMC officials will not be tolerated.



KTR directed Principal Secretary of MA&UD, Arvind Kumar to take immediate action on the concerned officials as there is no lid on the manhole on the road set under Comprehensive Road Maintenance Program (CRMP) at Secunderabad Zone, the Minister also instructed that no similar incidents should be repeated in future.

Acting on the instructions given by the Minister, Arvind Kumar not only directed an inquiry against the Assistant Engineer (AE) M Rajashekar, and work inspector Mahmood Yusuf of the GHMC but also suspended them.

Moreover, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar also issued memos to the Executive Engineer (Begumpet) R Shivanand, Deputy Executive Engineer, TSR Anjaneyulu and have asked for an explanation about the issue. Meanwhile, GHMC imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the agency that is responsible for maintaining CRMP road at Padmarao nagar main road.