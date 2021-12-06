  • Menu
Hyderabad: 2 killed after being hit by speeding car in Banjara Hills

Two people were killed after being hit by a speeding car here at road no. 2 of Banjara Hills on Sunday night

Two people were killed after being hit by a speeding car here at road no. 2 of Banjara Hills on Sunday night. The police said that the car driver who was inebriated state rammed into two people and fled the spot.

The victims who were hit by the car were dead on the spot. The police registered a case and are investigating. CCTV footage of the road is also being examined to identify the accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred when the victims -- Tribhuvan Rai (23), office boy in Rainbow Hospital and Upender Kumar Das (29), an assistant cook in the hospital were crossing the road. The bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

