Hyderabad: 2 killed in road mishap in Petbasheerabad

Two labourers were killed after an iron-loaded lorry ran over them while they were asleep here under Petbasheerabad police station limits on Tuesday.



Going into details, Chandan Ram (23) and Chandan Kumar Sahari (23), both natives of Bihar migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago and were working as daily wage labourers. On Tuesday morning, the two labourers were sleeping at the construction site of Godavari homes when a lorry loaded with iron roads run over the labours in the wee hours on Tuesday.



On noticing the incident, the locals informed the police officials who registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The lorry driver was arrested by the police.

