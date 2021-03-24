Hyderabad: 2 lakh fine slapped on apartment Association

Serilingampally: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the Association of Manjeera Diamond Towers at Gopanpally Village in Serilingampally Mandal for draining treated and untreated sewage water into nearby open area.



According to the Deputy Commissioner of Circle-20, after receiving a complaint, a GHMC wing inspected the Manjeera Diamond Towers, which has around 1,020 flats in it and most of them are occupied.

The current operating capacity of the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is 500 kilo litres per day (KLD), and another STP with same capacity is under construction. These STPs are meant to treat wastewater to be used for gardening and floor cleaning but the association is releasing the treated water into the nearby open area.

After the inspection, the GHMC officials imposed a penalty of Rs 2,00,000 on the association and also issued a notice directing them to immediately complete the construction of STP, "failing which the GHMC would take action under the provision of GHMC Act 1955," informed an official.