Hyderabad: 20 Congress MLAs in touch with BRS, claims KCR

Hyderabad : Is BRS planning a coup after elections? This doubt arises from two statements of KCR. One: That this government (Revanth Reddy’s) will fall after elections. Two: The claim that 20 Congress MLAs are in touch with him.

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday made a sensational comment that as many as 20 MLAs of the Congress party were in touch with him and also predicted that the BJP would dethrone the Congress government within a year. The BRS chief made these comments during a meeting with important leaders of the party, including the candidates whom he gave the B-forms and also cheques of Rs 95 lakh each to them. According to sources, during the meeting Chandrashekar Rao revealed that one of the party leaders who had joined Congress party wanted to return to BRS. “One key leader has contacted me and said that they went into Congress as it was in power… he is asking me whether he should get 20 MLAs with him into the BRS. I told him that this was not the right time,” is what the BRS chief has told the party leaders in the meeting, according to sources.

The sources further said that the BRS chief apprehended that the BJP may topple the Congress government in the State within a year. “The BJP made all efforts to topple the government when the BRS had a strength of over a 100 MLAs. Will they allow the Congress government to sustain with just 64 MLA,” he reasoned. “When there were attempts to buy the BRS MLAs, they had caught the culprits with a sting operation,” he said.

The BRS chief called upon the party leaders to take up agitation on the farmers’ issue. He asked the party leaders to take along the farmers and write postcards to the government seeking Rythu Bandhu, loan waiver and bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for the crops.



He wanted the party leaders to make sure 10 lakh postcards are sent in each Lok Sabha constituency. He has predicted that as of now the party would be winning eight seats and there were chances in three more segments. KCR asked the party leaders to convert the anger on the government into votes. “You will see KCR in full strength in the coming days and the future belongs to the BRS.