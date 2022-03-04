Hyderabad: 20 STPs to be set up for treating hospital waste

Hyderabad: As part of safe disposal of liquid biological waste in government hospitals, the State government is going to set up Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) at 20 government hospitals across the State.

The STPs will come up at Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) and other State-run hospitals. The project is being taken up at the cost of Rs 68.31 crore. Health Minister T Harish Rao conducted a meeting with the Telangana State Pollution Control Board chairman Rajiv Sharma, PCB member secretary Neetu Kumari Prasad and Medical Health Secretary Rizvi and discussed the treatment plants to be set up at the hospitals.

The government has issued administrative orders sanctioning Rs 68.31 crore for setting up STPs in 20 government hospitals. Of these, Rs 15.72 crore for the maintenance of these plants over a period of three years will be paid to the PCB.