Hyderabad: 20-year-old woman plunges into Durgam Cheruvu, feared dead

The woman came to DMart around afternoon and later went to the cable bridge and jumped into water

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by jumping into Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad on Thursday evening.

The woman identified as Payal (20) is a resident of Gulbarga in Karnataka and came to DMart around afternoon and later went to the cable bridge from where she jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu. Locals who noticed her plunge into Cheruvu alerted the police.

The Durgam Cheruvu patrol police along with the DRF teams and fire department personnel launched efforts to trace the body. A case is registered and investigation has been launched.

