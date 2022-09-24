Hyderabad: 2,500 cops to be deployed for cricket match tomorrow

Hyderabad: For the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on Sunday, the Rachakonda Police have made elaborate arrangements with a total of 2,500 personnel.

Officials expect a jam-packed stadium with about 40,000 people coming to watch the match live on the ground. The players of both teams are scheduled to reach Hyderabad on Saturday evening. There will be a practice session on Sunday morning at the stadium.

The force to be deployed includes personnel from various security wings, traffic, law and order, and platoons of armed forces, OCTOPUS, Special Branch, Central Crime Station and Mounted Police.

Speaking about the arrangements at the stadium here on Friday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said around 300 surveillance cameras were being installed in and outside the stadium, including at check points and parking areas.

"A Joint Command and Control Room is also established to monitor the surveillance camera footage which will be supervised by an Inspector and team. The cameras will be integrated with the new Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills," he said.

The commissioner said anti-sabotage teams will be on the ground until the match is over. An effective communication system is being maintained with very high frequency sets to the police for quick response. Scanners have been installed at the stadium for easy detection of explosives and other prohibited material inside the venue.

"The bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs are being used to ensure safety in the stadium and the parking places. Check-posts are being set up at all entry points to carry out anti-sabotage check and frisking of persons," Bhagwat said.

An escort vehicle of law and order along with escort vehicle of City Security Wing will be present, apart from a road clearance party, specifically for route clearance and congestion-free entry and exit of the players and other VIP and VVIPs into the stadium.

The police said separate teams will be deployed for checking the movements of anti-social elements.

Traffic curbs for match

Certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings in view of the third T20 cricket match between India and Australia to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal on Sunday.

The VIP pass holders from Tarnaka side should proceed towards Habsiguda – NGRI – Ek Minar – Gate No-1 at the stadium, and park their vehicles in A and C Parking.

The VIP pass holders from Amberpet side should proceed towards Doordarshan – Ramanthapur – Gate No-1 to enter the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C Parking.

The VIP pass holders coming from Nagole and Warangal highway should proceed towards Uppal Crossroads, Survey of India, Ek Minar, Gate No1 to enter the stadium and park their vehicles at A and C Parking.

Officials said 'A' and 'C' vehicle pass holders are advised to choose the Habsiguda-Uppal Road only.

General parking

l NGRI Gate noI to III up to Stadium Metro parking; inside the Genpact service road towards The Hindu office lane and Genpact to NGRI Metro Station road; basement of Cinepolis, inside Modern Bakery, Shakti Detergent open place, DSL open land, Ave Maria International School; Amma Bhagavan Seva lane, Eenadu office lane, KV School to DSL, LG Go-down to NSL building.

The traffic police said parking of vehicles on the main road from Uppal Junction to Genpact is prohibited. There will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles from Nagole, Chengicherla Crossroads, NFC bridge, Habsiguda and Ameerpet between 4 pm and 12.30 am.

Similarly, vehicles from Ek Minar towards LG godown route can proceed from street no.8 Habsiguda to Ramanthapur.

Parking places for players, spectators, duty officers

l Right and left sides of the stadium; 'C'- Parking; NSL East County;Open land at MRO office; Genpact Office lane; TS IALA Parking; Penguin Textile parking area; NGRI gate no.3 to SOI, Pavement;Genpact to NGRI Metro station; Kendriya Vidyalaya to DSL both sides; Genpact to NGRI Metro Station; Cinepolis DSL building; Eenadu Office lane;Amma Bhagavan Seva lane; Modern Bakery parking;Ave Maria School.