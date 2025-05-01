Hyderabad: 3 held with 24 kg ganja in Old City

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Special Zonal Crime Team of Central Crime Station (CCS) nabbed three persons involved in the illegal possession of ganja.

The police seized 24 kg of ganja from them. The police arrested Mohd Omer (21), Mohd Ghouse Hussain (47) and Mohd Sohail (20), all residents of Talabkatta, Bhavani Nagar. According to the police, after conducting enquiry, they handed over the accused persons along with recovered property to Bhavani Nagar police.

The police registered a case U/s 8(c) r/w 20(b)(ii)(B) NDPS Act. The other accused, Sona Jaweed and Faisal, who were also involved in this case, are absconding.