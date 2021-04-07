Hyderabad: 3 more waste-to-energy plants to come up in city

Jawahar Nagar : Adding to the south India's biggest plant developed at Jawahar Nagar dump yard, a few more waste-to-energy (WtE) plants will be established shortly. New plants are to come up in Bibinagar, Yacharam and a 14.5 mw WtE plant at Dundigal.

The primary objective of these plants is not only to produce electricity, but also scientifically dispose of municipal waste. These plants are a substitute to fossil fuels plans, with nil or least dependence on coal, oil, natural gas, etc., for generating electricity.

According to officials, the quantity of waste treated and disposed in tonnes per day on an average is increasing constantly every year. From 2,200 tonnes of waste in 2012-13 to 5,900 tonnes in 2020-2021, the waste disposal is three times higher, which can generate more energy with the help of WtE plant.

Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd is planning to enhance the capacity of the existing 19.8 mw WtE plant at Jawaharnagar to 48 mw. It has also proposed to establish a 14.5 mw plant at Dundigal beside its hazardous waste management project. Clearance has been issued by the TSPCB. Water supply connection need to be obtained.

Speaking about the new plants, a highly placed official said, "To construct WtE plant in Bibinagar, GHMC has procured 26 acres on its own in survey number 32 & 33 of Chinnarevulapally village in Bibinagar mandal. This 11-mw plant construction was completed and trial runs were completed in April 2018.

The Bibinagar plant is not generating power because the company is facing funds crunch. The case is with the National Company Law Tribunal. So far, GHMC released Rs 3.75 crore as its share of Rs 6.43 crore to generate power through Mass Incineration Reciprocating Grate Technology. The initial estimated cost of project was Rs.82.5 crore. The final project cost may reach Rs.250 crore."

Another 12-mw plant is planned at Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam in 27.36 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 80 crore. However, the authorities have been requested to increase the capacity to 14 mw. Sri Venkateshwara Green Power Projects Ltd (SVGPPL) has purchased 27.36 acres for establishing the facility.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Ltd loan is under process for the project. SVGPPL was expecting financial closure by January-end, but it did not happen. The GHMC has sought government permission to SVGPPL for enhancement of the proposed WtE plant capacity, as requested by the agency," the official added.