Hyderabad: 3 raids by Task Force to curb ganja menace

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force on Thursday apprehended two persons for selling ganja from their residence in Rahmath Nagar, Jubilee Hills. They were Narsing and R Ramesh.

The TF officials said "they received a tip-off about the duo procuring ganja from the Visakhapatnam agency area. They raided the place and seized the entire stock and apprehended the accused. Investigation revealed that Narsing was arrested earlier for illegally selling cheap liquor and ganja. Though in jail for one year, he did not mend his ways after release."

Later he purchased ganja directly from persons in the Sileru area, Visakhapatnam, bought the entire stock by paying money to the seller. After bringing it to city he packed in small packets to sell to customers. His plans were foiled; he was arrested under relevant sections of NDPS Act and sent to to judicial custody, the officials said.

In another raid, the North Zone Task Force arrested two persons for illegally selling ganja and seized two kg ganja. They were Kishore Singh and Md. Firoz. Singh is a Ganesh idol-maker in Dhoolpet and has been arrested 11 times under NDPS Act. But he commits the same crime. He was also detained under PD Act but still there was no change in his behaviour. Firoz, an automobile thief, got in contact with Kishore in jail. Both decided to sell ganja to needy customers after getting released.

In the third incident, the South Zone Task Force apprehended three persons for procuring and selling Nitravet and Alpracard tablets without any receipts. A total of 405 tablets were recovered from Masood Ali, Syed Mohammed and Arun Karwa. Ali, working in pharma sector for 15 years, was aware that if ganja addicts do not buy it because of regular police raids, they will opt for these tablets. Though the tablets should not be sold without a doctor's prescription, the accused hatched a plan, along with two others, to procure them and sold to addicts who were unable to find ganja in city because of regular raids.