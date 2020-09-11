Hyderabad: 3O free ambulances launched

Hyderabad: With an increasing number of Covid-19 patients unable to access ambulance services, NGOs umbrella 'Hyderabad Welfare Council' have launched 30 ambulance of free services in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police and In charge Women Safety Wing Swati Lakra in Tolichowki on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Swati Lakra said, "The entire world is affected by Covid-19 pandemic, the number of covid cases are increasing day-by-day. There is a great need to transport patients to hospitals. Also, if an unfortunate incident or any fatality occurs, shifting the deceased to the burial ground or cremation ground is also important and these NGOs are providing free services,"

She said that such voluntary organisations coming forward and providing vehicles easier with trained staff and proper equipment is a noble service.

"These 30 ambulance services will cater to all the areas within the city of Hyderabad. The patient transfer vehicles is an initiative launched in collaboration by team of Hyderabad Welfare Council comprising 17 NGOs including, Sakina Foundation, Deccan Alumni Association North America, Middle East, Youth Welfare, Helping Hand Foundation, Safa Baitul Maal, and Team Covid relief and other organisations," said Mohammed Asif Hussain Sohail, Chairman of Sakina Foundation.

Among these ambulances, special exclusive separate medical van only for women with women drivers have also been started. For contact and information, those in need can call Helpline number +91 7569 600 300 which would connect to a command centre, being managed by an NGO," added Asif Hussain Sohail.

All the 17 NGO's have come forward under one roof Hyderabad Welfare Council with a common goal to serve the people in this Covid-19 Pandemic, he added.