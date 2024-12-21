Hyderabad: 5 Injured in Rock Blasting Accident at Kokapet Construction Site

Live
Just In
Highlights
At least five people were injured when stones fell during rock blasting at a construction site in Kokapet, Narsingi. The blasts, carried out without prior notice, caused panic among locals and nearby workers.
At least five people were injured in Kokapet, Narsingi, when large stones fell on them during a rock blasting at a construction site on Friday.
A real estate company set off detonators at a site near Neopolis, causing stones and debris to fly, striking people and nearby vehicles.
The blasting, which involved at least ten explosions, was carried out suddenly without informing locals or taking necessary precautions. The blasts caused panic among residents, some of whom initially thought it was a movie shoot.
Among the injured were Ayyappa Swamy devotees and construction workers at nearby labour camps.
Following a complaint, the Narsingi police filed a case under the Explosives Act and have started an investigation.
