Hyderabad: 50 more Basti Dawakhanas in city within a month

Hyderabad: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inaugurated Basti Dawakhanas in Maratha Basti- Ziayaguda, Saber Nagar Colony- Asif Nagar, Siddiqui Nagar- Talab Chanhalam, Kummarvadi – Shalibanda, Sultan Shahi-Moghulpura on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide better medical facilities to poor people, 224 of the proposed 500 Basti Dawakhanas have been opened to public. "Another 50 Basti Dawakhanas will be opened in a month. More of these hospitals will be provided if need be in other parts of the city. A total of 24 Basti Dawakhanas were opened today.

On an average, 70 to 150 people visit for medical assistance at each of these hospitals which have one doctor, one staff nurse, compounder and a pathology lab. These Basti Dawakhanas are useful for immediate medical assistance.

The doctors here refer patients to Osmania Hospital or Gandhi Hospital for better treatment if need be after initial diagnosis. Residents are expressing gratitude for setting up hospitals in their respective localities, the Mayor he added.

Mangalghat Corporator Parmeshwari Singh and senior officials participated in the programme.