Hyderabad: 50 vials of Covishield go missing in hospital in Gachibowli

Around 50 vials of Covishield vaccine went missing from a hospital in Gachibowli. It is suspected that some of the staff members in the hospital might be involved in the incident.



The hospital authorities are said to have learned about the missing 50 vials of vaccine during an internal audit. The missing vials could vaccinate 500 persons, sources said.



The hospital management who after being informed by the audit staff ordered an internal inquiry besides lodging a complaint with the Gachibowli police.



The police registered a case and took up an investigation.