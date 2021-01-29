Hyderabad: 65-year-old man dies after being attacked by Rabid cow in Old City

A 65-year-old man died after being attacked by a rabid cow here at Old City in Hyderabad on Thursday. The deputy director of the park and several other officials were also injured in the attack. The deceased was identified as Khaja.

The Pahadi Shareef police and CRPF officials were informed. Around 24 CRPF officials, a team of police and municipal officials of Jalpally struggled for more than an hour to capture the animal which was later sent to GHMC animal centre in Jiyaguda.

Khaja is said to have been attacked by the cow which was running on the road before it escaped into a nearby bush area. Later, it rushed towards the deputy director Dr MA Hakeem and ran over him leaving him unconscious.

Hakeem who was injured said that they have received a call from the people regarding the cow around 1 pm following which a team of officials rushed to the place at Sultanpur road. "The cow killed a man and injured many people by the time we reached the spot. The officials administered a tranquilizer from a distance and the cow ran towards our direction after the tranquilizer shot was hit," he said.

Officials said that the cow is learned to have been attacked by a rabid dog and suspected to be suffering from a disease.