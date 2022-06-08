Hyderabad: 6,849 mt garbage, 2,324 mt debris removed in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: On the fifth day, on Tuesday, of 'Pattana Pragathi' programme, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and teams removed 6,849 metric tonnes of garbage and 2,324 metric tonnes of debris. With the participation of people, authorities and public representatives worked together to plan for temporary and long-term solutions required for development.

The GHMC teams also removed thorn bushes along 160 km of road and de-silted 22 km of nalas, cleaned 146 water bodies/tanks, removed garbage from 81 parks and took up fogging in 14,118 houses, the corporation stated in a release.

The GHMC staff also took up civil works and fixed 10 water-logging points in various parts of the city. They cleaned community places, schools, Anganwadis, ward offices, and health centres. They identified dilapidated houses.

These activities were in addition to cleaning of 1,046 public toilets and 157 crematoriums/graveyards. The civic body staff planted 4,792 saplings and took up avenue plantation.

The GHMC is maintaining a record of the before and after pictures of the places where the 'Pattana Pragathi' works were taken up on precautionary and preventive measures against seasonal diseases, sanitation and solid waste management and Telangana Ku Haritha Haram.

Meanwhile, ahead of the monsoon, the GHMC fenced open nalas and put up sign boards near them to alert people on deep nalas and to warn them of levying penalties if garbage is dumped in them.