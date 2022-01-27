Hyderabad: 73rd Republic Day celebrated at NTPC-SRHQ

Hyderabad: NTPC Southern Region Headquarters celebrated the 73rd Republic Day with patriotic fervor on Wednesday. At a programme held at its office premises, Chief Guest Sunil Kumar Satya, Regional Executive Director (South), NTPC unfurled the National Flag. In adherence to Covid protocol, few employees attended the event and the rest connected through virtual mode.

Addressing the gathering, Satya spoke on the significance of Republic Day and NTPC's contribution in development of the country. He also highlighted NTPC's efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply amidst Covid pandemic. He asked all to follow Covid protocols and continue their fight against Covid-19.