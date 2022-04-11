Hyderabad: 7K police officers deployed for Ram Navami Shobha Yatra

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police Commissioner, CV Anand on Sunday said that the Shobha Yatra during Ram Navami passed off peacefully.

He said, "The Meticulous planning, supervision by senior officers of city police and the perfect execution of commands by the field personnel ensured that the Sri Ramanavami Shoba Yatra procession ended on a peaceful note.

Thanks to the technology which helped in live monitoring the procession, crowd movement and traffic flow." The main procession started at Seetarambagh around 1.30 pm and reached Hanuman Vyayamasala. En route thousands of devotees joined the procession.

CV Anand stated, "The scorching summer heat could not let down the spirit of 7000 policemen who were deployed for bandobust in sensitive areas and procession route.