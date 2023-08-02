Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Just In
Hyderabad: 8-year-old girl dies after being hit by a school bus in Bachupalli
An eight-year-old girl was reported dead after being hit by a bus while travelling on a motorcycle at Bachupalli in Hyderabad.
Kishore, an employee at ReddyLabs company, was crossing the road with his daughter Dikshitha (8) on a scooter, intending to drop her off at school. Unfortunately, a school bus hit their scooter, causing Dikshitha to fall off and be fatally injured under the bus's back wheels. The police arrived at the scene and transported the child's body to the hospital for postmortem examination.
The police have identified the bus driver, Rahim, who was driving at high speed, as being the cause of the accident. He has been detained by the police, and a case has been registered for further investigation. The parents were devastated, shedding tears over the loss of their beloved child.