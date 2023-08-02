Hyderabad: 8-year-old girl dies after being hit by a school bus in Bachupalli

In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old girl was reported dead after being hit by a bus while travelling on a motorcycle at Bachupalli in Hyderabad.



Kishore, an employee at ReddyLabs company, was crossing the road with his daughter Dikshitha (8) on a scooter, intending to drop her off at school. Unfortunately, a school bus hit their scooter, causing Dikshitha to fall off and be fatally injured under the bus's back wheels. The police arrived at the scene and transported the child's body to the hospital for postmortem examination.

The police have identified the bus driver, Rahim, who was driving at high speed, as being the cause of the accident. He has been detained by the police, and a case has been registered for further investigation. The parents were devastated, shedding tears over the loss of their beloved child.