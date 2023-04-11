Hyderabad: 885 unclaimed vehicles to go on auction, claimants can apply

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police will auction 885 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and pooled at Moinabad police station grounds.

According to police, any person having any objection or ownership/Hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application before the Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate, and claim the vehicle within a period of 6 months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.

The particulars of vehicles are available with N Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police, Cyberabad – phone number +91-9490617317 and on the official website of Cyberabad Police www.cyberabad police.gov.in, informed official. It is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of Public auction as empowered u/s 6(2), 7 of Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, r/w Sec.40&41 of Hyderabad CityPolice Act.