Hyderabad: A mismatch in intention & implementation

Hyderabad: The State Government had recently submitted to the High Court that imposing of night curfew has resulted in reduction of the number of corona cases. But the ground reality appears to be different.

Life has not come to a standstill after announcing the night curfew. Though there has been reduction in traffic to some extent, at many places particularly towards Old City areas, traffic continues to be heavy. Signals also continue to function beyond 9 pm. It is even reported that some bikers were indulging in stunts in areas like Saidabad, Malakpet and Chenchalguda. The kind of seriousness that was shown during the first wave of pandemic is missing both on the part of citizens and the administration. Though the State Government has announced that it would create 63 micro-containment zones under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and said that apartments, colonies, gated communities with clusters are categorized as micro-containment zones but are not barricaded unlike last year.

The GHMC said that their role would be limited to spraying sodium hypochlorite solution and ensuring sanitation in the locality.



But it has been found that in many such zones in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills Assembly constituencies many people were not even aware that their areas were listed as containment zones. They said last year there were barricades and restriction on movement of people but now only some sanitary workers are seen spraying hypochlorite solution during morning hours. They said people with all kinds of symptoms were moving freely.

Locals said no doctors had visited their areas. There is nothing like tracing or testing, No official including police had come to create awareness on Covid-19 restrictions. When The Hans India team went round some areas, it was noticed that a large number of people continued to display sheer negligence and were seen freely moving around without wearing masks. Those who had masks were not wearing it properly. There is no presence of police or anyone from administration to enforce the rule of wearing masks or maintaining physical distancing.

When asked, some of them said, "Itni Garmi hai na saab mask pahan na mushkil ho jata hai." Even shopkeepers were not insisting that the customers wear masks or maintain social distancing. "Last year almost 90% of the people were wearing masks. This time hardly anyone is wearing masks," rued a senior citizen in Yellareddyguda.