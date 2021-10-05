Hyderabad: A novel way to curb crimes

Hyderabad: In order to prevent crime and the repercussions that arise after committing them, a city-based NGO, Sakina Foundation, has started a pilot project 'Know your neighbour, Know your colony' under the campaign Insaniyat (Humanity) where it will encourage people to stop the crime by involving them in a series of counselling sessions.



"Seeing the spike in crimes such as murders, molestation, rapes and violence, we have decided to hold counselling for citizens and encourage them to prevent crime in their areas," said Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation.

He added that the Foundation was taking the help of senior police officials, religious and community leaders, welfare associations and Basti committees to identify conflicts in the localities and take the steps to address them by counselling people who are involved in such conflicts. The initiative also targets counseling rowdy sheeters and explain them the consequences they and their families face after the crime is committed.

On its first, the Foundation conducted a programme in Surya Nagar Colony in Shaikpet division, where ACP Shiva Maruthi and Golconda Inspector Chandrashekhar Reddy interacted with the residents and west zone rowdy sheeters and urged them to end their conflicts and lead a happy life. "The Foundation will help them in finding employment and also with their children's studies," Asif Hussain Sohail said, adding that six major cases have been resolved during four campaigns conducted in Surya Nagar Colony, Al-Hamra Colony and Tolichowki slums. He further said that such campaigns would be conducted in every police station limits of the twin cities.