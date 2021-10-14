Hyderabad: A risky ride on Mushki(l) Cheruvu !

Manikonda: With heavy rains last week, the Mushki Cheruvu, located on the outskirts of the city, is overflowing resulting in flooding of shortcut route to reach the residential area in Manikonda.

Recently, a photo of a food delivery boy who had gone beyond his limits to deliver the food was captured by a city-based environmentalist Madhulika Choudhary.

Madhulika said, "The Lake is overflowing and motorists are constantly crossing the overflowing Mushki Lake, which is risky. Recently, a delivery boy was risking his life to cross the lake."

An official from the Municipal Council of Manikonda said the entry and exit points of the lake have been fenced to restrict the movement of two-wheelers.

However, according to locals, the lake was being encroached upon by landsharks. They said there was a need to raze the encroachments and lay a proper road besides taking up the beautification work.

"Now that the lake is overflowing every year, the nearby localities are witnessing heavy waterlogging. Since there is no one to protect the lake, many are trying to encroach it fully.

They have started dumping construction material and debris but the lake has taken the revenge last year by overflowing and causing heavy flooding in the area," said Manohar Reddy, a resident.