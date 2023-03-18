Hyderabad: ABVP demands judicial probe into TSPSC leak

Hyderabad: The State unit of ABVP on Friday laid siege to the Hyderabad district collectorate demanding TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy and secretary Anita Ramachandran to take responsibility for the question paper leak and order a judicial inquiry into the alleged scam.

Addressing the protestors, parishad joint secretary Kamal Suresh asserted that the commission, which provides jobs to the unemployed in the State, was devalued following the scam.

He demanded immediate sacking of Reddy and Ramachandran and holding of a judicial inquiry into the question paper leak and a comprehensive probe into the exams conducted so far by the commission.

Suresh alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had not reacted to the episode so far. "This shows KCR's indifference to the plight of unemployed.The ABVP strongly suspects the CM's hand in the leak. If you have commitment towards unemployed and have no role in the leak why you have not responded to the iussue so far", he pointed out.

State executive committee member Jeevan charged that the police dragged away the protesters before brutally lathicharging them and kept them in Mushirabad and Nampally stations.

Among those who took part in the protest were State working committee member Raju, district convener NarlaHariprasad, Subhavat Kalyan Naik, State convener(girls) Sirivennela, Raju Shinde, State executive member Saikumar, activists Uday Dhanraj, Pavan, Uday Karthik, Vikramaditya, Ibrahim.