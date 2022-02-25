Hyderabad: ACE Engineering Academy mentoring bank exam aspirants

Hyderabad: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) coaching pioneer ACE Engineering Academy, popularly known as "ACE Academy," is now mentoring bank exam aspirants too, Since its inception in 1995, it has helped thousands of students establish themselves firmly in technical careers. So far, its students have finished first in GATE 62 times and 19 times in the Engineering Service Examination (ESE).

ACE Academy founder Prof Y V Gopala Krishna Murthy, while addressing a press meet, said it has been incorporating latest technologies to provide quality teaching to every student. He emphasised the importance of a perfect blending of conventional teaching and latest teaching/learning tools to enhance students' overall learning experience

Prof. Murthy announced that the academy would start coaching for bank exams on February 25. The methodology that brought success to the academy's students for more than 25 years will be replicated for mentoring the aspirants of bank recruitment exams conducted by the State Bank of India, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (1BPS), Soon, the academy will offer training for aspirants of examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) as well.

Course director Dr C S Vepa highlighted the importance of coaching for achieving success in competitive exams and provided details of coaching for the RBI assistant exam. For details website tps://www.aceenggacademy.com/rhi-assistant could be accessed.