Just In
Hyderabad: Actor Navdeep appears before Narcotics police in Madhapur drug case
Tollywood Actor Navdeep is being interrogated by the narcotics police in the Madhapur drug case. Navdeep appeared in front of the police as per the orders of the court.
Tollywood Actor Navdeep is being interrogated by the narcotics police in the Madhapur drug case. Navdeep appeared in front of the police as per the orders of the court.
The police suspect that drugs were supplied to the film industry through Navdeep and are inquiring about the relationship between Ramchander and Navadeep.
There are allegations that Navdeep took drugs along with Ramachander while the police had already arrested the latter. The High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail petition filed by Navdeep and ordered him to appear before the police.
It is known that eight people were arrested by the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB). Police seized 50 grams of MDMA, 24 ecstasy pills, and eight grams of cocaine from them. Navdeep earlier moved High Court and got relief, however as he moved High Court for anticipatory bail, which was denied.