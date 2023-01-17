Hyderabad: AIC-CCMB set for National Startup Day fete

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (AIC-CCMB) celebrated National Startup Day with school and college students of Telangana at their campus on Monday. The event also marked the announcement of the prestigious DST-NIDHI Promoting and Accelerating Young and ASpiring Technology Entrepreneurs (PRAYAS) grant to AIC-CCMB, an Entrepreneur in Residence Programme for young innovators.

At the day-long event, AIC-CCMB hosted a Technology Showcase in which their incubated start-ups such as Instashield, Neat Meatt, 30M Genomics, Waferchips, etc, spoke of their journey, gave a glimpse into their work and exhibited their products. An exciting part of the day involved the Pitchfest, where students pitched their innovative ideas in a creative storytelling format, and won awards and prize money. Dr Madhusudhana Rao, CEO of AIC-CCMB said, "Entrepreneurship is a mindset, not a career path. The question is, are we preparing our children to be future job creators? It is towards this aim that we want to make the startup ecosystem approachable."

Dr Vinay Nandicoori, Director of CCMB who was also present at the event remarked, "I commend AIC-CCMB for sowing seeds of entrepreneurship among the young. The journey of an entrepreneur is exciting and I am glad incubators such as AIC-CCMB are reaching out to handhold ideas every step of the way."