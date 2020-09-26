Hyderabad: AIKSCC stages protest against agri Bills

Hyderabad: All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) held a protest against Central Government in front of Aayakar GST Bhavan in Basheerbagh on Friday, against the three agriculture ordinance which was passed in Lok Sabha and demands to withdraw the bills immediately.



After the Parliament passed the three Anti-farmer Corporate Agriculture Bills, AIKSCC has given a call for nationwide protests and bandhs on September 25. Responding to this call in Telangana, AIKSCC farmer unions held protests and rasta rokos in several districts. Political parties including Congress, CPM, CPI, TJS, CPIML-ND etc. and 8 national trade unions have declared support and participated in the agitation.

According to AIKSCC, more than 100 people gathered in front of Aayakar Bhavan and raised slogans against the three agri bills passed in the parliament. "All the three bills are completely anti farmer and pro corporate and the central government is washing away its hands from providing guarantee of minimum support price to farmers," said Sarampally Mallareddy, farmer union leader from All India Kisan Sabah (AIKS). While agitation farmer unions demand that "President should not give assent to the three agri bills passed in the parliament. The three anti farmer bills should be withdrawn immediately by the government and provide legal guarantee for remunerative prices," demands farmer union.

"Small and marginal farmers and tenant farmers will not be able to sell their produce competing with private traders in the absence of APMC's and they will be left to the price fluctuations and government is trying to spread lies by describing these three bills as those which will give more freedom to farmers," said Professor Kodandram while speaking in the Dharna.

Chada Venkatreddy leader of CPI said that "The three agri bills passed undemocratically in the parliament will open the agriclture sector to the corporate companies and farmers will be further pushed into crisis."

The public protest was attended by national working group member of AIKSCC, Vemulapalli Venkatramayya, Telangana state convenors (Telangana Rashtra Rythu Sangham) Pasya Padma, T Sagar, Sarampalli and leaders Sarampalli Mallaredy B Kondal Reddy and Anurada. Apart from farmer leaders, party leaders including V Hanumantharao, Joolakanti Rangareddy and others.

Meanwhile, in Warangal rural and urban districts, In Geesukonda and Narsampeta towns AIKSCC member organizations held protest demonstrations and took out protest march. Demonstrations were also held at Turkapally mandal headquarters in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, In Devarakonda in Nalgonda distict and in Toguta mandal headquarters in Siddipet district and in Narayanpet. Farmer union members subitted representations to respective agriculture officers and mandal revenue officers with their demands. Copies of the three agri bills were set afire in a protest demonstration held in Adilabad town. Members of several politicaal parties and civil society organizations like CPM, Congress, BSP, DBF, Medak Citizens Forum did a dharna in front of collector office in Medak and later submitted a memorandum to the RDO.