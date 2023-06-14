Hyderabad: AIOBCSA urges govt to address BC students issues

Hyderabad: The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has submitted a representation letter to State BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and BC Welfare Department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham, urging immediate resolution of the long-standing issues faced by BC students in the State.

G Kiran Kumar, National President, AIOBCSA, emphasised several key concerns. Firstly, they called for full fee reimbursement for BC students studying in prestigious institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, NITs, Central Universities, and other centrally funded institutions. Additionally, the association stressed the need to increase the number of slots for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Foreign Education Fund to 2500 annually, as well as establish Phule Research Centres in all State universities. They also advocated for special fellowships for Ph.D. scholars from backward class communities.

Moreover, the AIOBCSA urged the government to provide free laptops and special data schemes to BC Ph.D. students, and to offer special training to BC young entrepreneurs while facilitating opportunities for them to set up start-ups through T-Hub. By addressing these concerns, the association hopes to empower BC students and create a more inclusive educational environment in the State.